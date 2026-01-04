Georgia Bulldogs Expected to Host Transfer Wide Receiver Jaylen Mbakwe for Visit

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to host Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe for a visit.

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 college football season has officially come to an end as the Dawgs were defeated in the Allstate Sugar Bowl earlier this week. With no more games left to be played this year, the Dawgs' roster can begin some much-needed rest ahead of next season.

But while players may have an opportunity to rest, coaches on the Bulldogs' staff are experiencing arguably the busiest time of the year, as the staff looks to navigate teh extremely chaotic NCAA transfer portal.

One of the most recent developments to come from this year's portal cycle involves a wide receiver prospect who could potentially be playing for the Dawgs next football season.

According to reports, Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe is expected to visit the University of Georgia sometime this offseason. Mbakwe is a former 5-star recruit from the Crimson Tide's 2024 class.

Mbakwe is also expected to take visits with a few rival schools of the Bulldogs. Those schools are the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Could Jaylen Mbakwe Help Georgia's Offense in 2025?

Mar 21, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe tries to one-hand catch a ball during practice at the University Alabama Thursday. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his two seasons at Alabama, the pass catcher saw the field sparringly, totaling less than five catches for under 100 yards. However, despite the lack of production, the wide receiver is extremely talented and possesses a skillset that could immensley help Georgia's offense.

The Bulldogs have consistently demonstrated a willingness to recruit receivers from the transfer portal, achieving considerable success in doing so. The most successful example of this is Zachariah Branch.

During the 2025 season, Branch was an extremely dynamic pass catcher for the Dawgs and helped lead the team to many great moments. His efforts even helped rewrite history books, as the wide receiver now holds the school record for receptions in a single season.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

