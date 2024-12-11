Georgia Football Potential Transfer Portal Targets
The Georgia Bulldogs have built the base of their roster through elite high school recruiting strategies. Since the arrival of Kirby, they haven't finished outside of the top-4 in the consensus recruiting rankings. Though some of the most important additions to this roster over the years have been through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
As the Transfer Portal Window remains open from December 9th through the 28th, we will update this list with names of players that Georgia may be interested in.
Transfer Portal Profile:
In Georgia history of portal additions, they all check one of three boxes:
1. Transfer players who played at an SEC School or against Georgia -
Think about portal additions like London Humphreys, Dominic Lovett, even dating back to Eli Wolf. If you put good performances on tape in this conference or against Georgia, they will be interested if you hit the portal.
2. Transfer Players Who Have a History with Georgia or a Connection
If Georgia was in the running for you in high school, they would likely circle the wagons if you were to enter the portal in college. Or if Georgia has a direct connection to you in your past stops, like Lawrence Cager's crossover at Miami with Todd Hartley.
3. Transfer Players Who Will Make an Immediate Impact on the Starting Rotation
Georgia will look at any player in the portal that they believe can start for them tomorrow, even without prior connections. Players like Tre McKitty and Tykee Smith reached this roster on their collegiate merits alone.
Potential Portal Targets for Georgia
- Eric Singleton, WR (Georgia Tech) - Singleton has certainly put tremendous tape on display in his first two seasons at Georgia Tech. Reports surfacing that he could fetch as much as $2m in the portal.
- KJ Concepcion, WR (NC State) - Another true sophomore with electric tape through two years of college football. Concepcion's market is expected to be vast.
- Arden Key, WR (Kentucky) - Georgia has a history of landing 6'3+ body types with a capability to play the X-receiver. There could be interest here certainly.
- Williams Nwaneri, EDGE (Missouri) - Nwaneri was a five-star target coming out that took a long look at Georgia. If the price is right, Georgia is never opposed to adding even more pass-rush talent.
- Dillon Thieneman, Safety (Purdue) - Thineman has been an elite Big Ten safety for two seasons and Georgia is expected to lose both Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson to the NFL Draft this offseason.
