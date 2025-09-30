Georgia Bulldogs Facing A Dangerous Trend That Could Derail 2025 Championship Hopes
The Georgia Bulldogs are facing an extremely alarming trend that will derail their 2025 season if not fixed soon.
The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their first home loss in nearly 6 years this past Saturday, as they were defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in a heartbreaking week five matchup. The loss has created massive amounts of frustration amongst Bulldog fans, as well as players, and has caused the team to look inward for answers.
There are a handful of areas where the team can improve to avoid further losses. But there is one specific area that will be mandatory to fix before the 2025 regular season comes to an end. That category is poor performances during the first half of games.
In their last eight performances against Power Four opponents, Georgia has failed to take a lead into halftime in every single matchup. The Dawgs trailed in seven of those eight games, with three of them resulting in losses, and another three requiring overtime to secure a victory.
The recent trend of "slow starts" is not solely to blame on offensive performances either. In the Bulldogs' most recent loss, the Alabama Crimson Tide began the game with a perfect 9/9 conversion rate on third, which resulted in the Tide scoring points on three of their four opening drives on offense.
Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs have been a major standard for success over the past decade and have experienced some unimaginable heights. But if the Dawgs are unable to buck the trend of poor first-half performances, reaching the College Football Playoff and winning another national championship will be extremely difficult.
