Ole Miss Head Coach Gives Brutally Honest Answer About Playing the Georgia Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding provides a burtally honest answer about playing the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.

After an action-packed weekend, the quarterfinals for the College Football Playoff are set, as the final eight teams remain in the hunt for a national chamionship. One of the biggest matchups to take place in the next bracket is between two SEC powerhouses, Georgia and Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs and Rebels are scheduled to meet in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the two teams converge on Caesar's Superdome for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This will be the first matchup between these two teams in the iconic bowl game.

While Georgia and Ole Miss have never shared the field in the illustrious Sugar Bowl, the two programs have face eachother this year in the regular season. The Bulldogs handed the Rebels their only loss of the season, following a two-score comeback against Ole Miss in Athens.

Now, the stakes for the upcoming matchup are much higher, as a victory will place the Dawgs one step closer to another national championship. A loss on the other hand, would end Georgia's season in an extremely disappointing fashion.

Ole Miss Head Coach Brutally Honest About Playing Georgia Bulldogs

Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, December 11, 2025. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given that the two teams are set to face one another again, the Rebels have an excellent opportunity to avenge their loss from earlier in the season. And while this may be an extrmeley exciting prospect for the Rebels, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding seems to diasgree.

Follow the Rebels' win over Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Golden was asked about how excited he was to face the Georgia Bulldogs with an opportunity of a rematch. His answer was brutally honest.

During a post game interview, Golding revealed that he was not excited at all to play Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Citing that Kirby Smart and his staff had done an excellent job and that the team presents an incredible challenge.

Golding served as the Rebels' defensive coordinator in the first matchup, where Ole Miss turned in a rather unimpressive defensive performance. The Bulldogs scored on every single possesion, leading to a 43-point explosion by the Georgia offense.

As the two teams gear up for their second matchup of the season, the Bulldogs iwll look to have similar offensive success against an Ole Miss team that has gone through a litany of changes since their first meeting