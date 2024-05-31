Georgia Bulldogs Featured in Gameplay Reveal for EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports has given Georgia fans a look at what their team will look like in the new College Football video game
For nearly a decade, anticipation around the return of a college football video game has steadily grown. Now, fans are one step closer to a beloved franchise making a return.
Recently EA Sports revealed footage of actual gameplay for its upcoming college football video game. Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs were treated to seeing their team in action.
Throughout the video, the Georgia Bulldogs and their iconic Sanford stadium can be seen. One player who made extremely prominent appearances was running back Trevor Etienne, who was seen making an impressive cut against his former team the Florida Gators. The rest of the Bulldogs roster, both offensive and defensive can be seen making plays as well.
As if excitement around the return of a beloved franchise was not enough, being able to see the Bulldogs in action in a brand-new video game will only add to the anticipation of the release of EA College Football 25.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
