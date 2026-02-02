Pair of Georgia Football Players Have Shoplifting Cases Resolved Following Arrests

A pair of Georgia Bulldogs players have had their shoplifting cases resolved following an arrest that took place last year.

A pair of Georgia Bulldog football players had their shoplifting cases resolved earlier this week, as the duo completed a hearing for their pretrial agreement. The information for this agreement was first reported by The Athens Banner-Herald.

The incident took place in December of 2025 and involved University of Georgia freshmen Bo Walker and Dontrell Glover, who were reportedly arrested for attempting to shoplift over $100 of miscellaneous items from a local Walmart.

Walker and Glover were stopped after attempting to walk out of the store with approximately 13 cleaning items that were listed as "recovered" by the Walmart staff. The items included in the report were listed as paper towels, foam plates, assorted Febreeze products, napkins, sugar, and bread.

Both players claimed that they had not intended to steal from the store and stated that they had lost track of which items had been scanned when utilizing the self checkout line.

According to the terms of the agreement, the two players are required to complete a theft awareness class, 30 hours of community service, as well as a six month probation period. The duo is also barred from Walmart until further notice.

Walker and Glover's Massive Impacts as True Freshman

Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Bo Walker (24) runs with the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Both Walker and Glover made tremendous impacts on the Bulldogs roster during the 2025 season and are expected to have even larger roles heading into 2026. The duo was part of what appears to be an extremely fruitful class for Kirby Smart and his staff.

Dontrell Glover had arguably one of the biggest impacts out of all Bulldog freshman as the offensive lineman started multiple games for the Dawgs in 2025 and showcased great amounts of potential moving forward.

Walker also showcased great amounts of potential turning in a three-touchdown rushing performance for the Bulldog during the 2025 regular season. Each offensive player is expected to contribute to the Dawgs offense in a massive way in 2026.

As the Bulldogs continue to prepare for their upcoming season in hopes of returning to a national championship, staying out of trouble and keeping off-field drama at an absolute minimum will be a must.

Glover, Walker, and the rest of the Bulldogs will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Tennessee State in their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.