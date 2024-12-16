Georgia Bulldogs Have Five Players Selected for All-American Team
The Georgia Bulldogs have had five players selected to this year's AP All-American team.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been amongst college football's most talented teams over the past few seasons and have been touted for their ability to develop talented players. This season seems to be no exception, as the Dawgs have had five players selected to the AP All-American Team.
The five players selected this season were offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, safety Malaki Starks, punter Brett Thorson, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, and linebacker Jalon Walker, who also received this year's Butkus Award as the nation's most outstanding linebacker. Walker is the third player to win the award under Kirby Smart.
The Dawgs will look to continue their 2024 season as they prepare for the Sugar Bowl as a part of the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Georgia will face the winner of either Notre Dame or Indiana.
Georgia Bulldogs AP All-American Selections:
- Malaki Starks, S - Second Team
- Brett Thorson, P - Second Team
- Dylan Fairchild, OL - Second Team
- Tate Ratledge, OL - Third Team
- Jalon Walker, LB - Third Team
