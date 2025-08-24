Georgia Bulldogs Head Into Week One of 2025 CFB Season as Heavy Betting Favorites
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into the 2025 college football season as heavy betting favorites against their week one opponent.
The 2025 college football season has arrived, as the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for their week one matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. As the matchup between these two programs inches closer, the betting odds for the game have begun to become clearer.
Georgia opened as a massive 39.5-point favorite over the Thundering Herd, and the line has remained about that large throughout the offseason. According to DraftKings, FanDuel, and ESPN Bet, the line has remained at 39.5 points in the Dawgs' favor.
The two programs have met just once before, in 2004 when the Dawgs earned a 13-3 victory over the Thundering Herd in Sanford Stadium. As the week one matchup appraoches, Georgia will look to turn in a more impressive victory this time around.
The Bulldogs are entering the 2025 season with high hopes of winning their third national title in five seasons and are looking for a different result in the College Football Playoff after last year's first-round exit.
The schedule for Georgia's 2025 season is one of the most difficult in the country, as the team is set to face Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas. Luckily for the Bulldogs, the team only plays three true road games, and the most difficult opponents will travel to Athens.
Georgia and Marshall's week one matchup will kick off on Saturday, August 30th, at 3:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium. Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and are on a more than 30-game win streak at home.
