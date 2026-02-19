Georgia Bulldogs’ Ja’Marley Riddle Among Top Under-the-Radar Transfers in CFB

According to a major college football outlet, the Georgia Bulldogs have one of the most under-the- radar transfers portal players in the nation this season.

The college football transfer portal has become a massive facet of the game, and has provided teams with some extremely high profile athletes, heading into the ensuing seasons. But while many names, Garner loads of national attention, there are also a handful of transfer players who will make a big impact in 2026 that are not being talked about enough.

The Georgia Bulldogs nabbed a player from this year's portal class who appears to be doing just that. According to CBS Sports, Bulldogs safety Ja'Marley Riddle has been listed amongst a handful of who are flying under the radar.

Before joining the Bulldogs roster, this off-season, Riddle was a member of the East Carolina Pirates where he completed two seasons with the team. In those two seasons, the safety accounted for more than 130 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and six interceptions.

Along with an impressive stat sheet, Riddle's play style, work ethic, and attitude has drawn comparisons to other Georgia bulldog greats and the safety is expected to make an immediate impact on Georgia's defensive back room this season.

"Riddle suffered an injury in ECU's bowl game, which may have contributed to him flying under the radar. But personnel staffers love his tape," wrote CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. "The 6-foot, 182-pound safety is a sure tackler, covers a ton of space and has shown excellent ball skills with three interceptions in each of his underclassman seasons."

Georgia Bulldogs Looking to Beef Up Defensive Secondary

The Bulldogs saw a handful of departures from their secondary this off-season and have diligently worked to replace the voids that were filled by players entering the portal and departing for the NFL draft.

Should CBS Sports' is assessment of Riddle live up to the hype, the Georgia Bulldogs safety could be in for a massive season in 2026 and the Dawgs' defense could be one of the better units in the SEC this season and will have an excellent chance at winning another title.

Riddle, along with a handful of other Georgia additions, are expected to make their Bulldogs debut on Saturday, September 5 when the team faces Tennessee state and their season opener. A kick-off time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.