Defensive Back Ja'Marley Riddle Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

East Carolina defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle has announced his commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week removed from their heartbreaking loss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but have already begun diligently working on building its roster for the 2026 college football season.

One of the biggest ways in which a team can add depth to its roster in the offseason is by acquiring talent through the NCAA transfer portal. Luckily for the Bulldogs, the latest developments in the portal seem to indicate they have done exactly that.

According to reports, East Carolina Pirates defensive back Ja'Marley Riddle has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia, making him the second defensive back the Bulldogs have taken from the portal this offseason.

The Bulldogs also recently added former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes to their roster in an effort to strengthen depth at the position even further.

In his two seasons with the Pirates, Riddle was an absolute force in the defensive backfield. During the 2025 season, the defender recorded 70 tackles, six pass deflections, and three interceptions. He also has special teams experience as a returner.

As a recruit, Riddle was a 3-star prospect from Kingsland, Georgia. According to 247Sports, the defensive back stands at six feet tall and weighs 182 pounds. The only FBS offer the defensive back received was from his former team, East Carolina.

Riddle's Potential Impact on the Bulldogs Defensive Back Room

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Caleb Odom (4) Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) is tackled after catching a pass by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) during the first half in the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Following NFL Draft departures, graduations, and transfer portal entries of their own, the Bulldogs' defensive staff has been diligently working to bolster their defensive back room, primarily at the safety position. While it is currently unclear where Riddle will fit in Glenn Schumann's scheme, the defensive back has an excellent opportunity to make a massive impact on Georgia's 2026 season.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Jaden Harris, S

Kris Jones, LB

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Ja'Marley RIddle, DB (East Carolina)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*