Athens, Georgia Weather Forecast For the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels Matchup
Here is what fans traveling to Sanford Stadium can expect from the weather as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are set for one of the biggest games in week eight of the 2025 college football season, as the two top-10-ranked schools look to continue their march to the College Football Playoff.
The ninth-ranked Bulldogs are heading into this matchup with a 5-1 record and are looking to maintain their two-game win streak against SEC opponents. The Rebels on the other hand, are a perfect 6-0 and would love nothing more than to hand the Dawgs their second loss of the season.
This year's matchup will be the 48th all-time meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia currently controls with a 33-13-1 record. However, it was the Rebels who emerged victorious in last season's matchup, defeating the Bulldogs by a score of 28-10 in Oxford, Mississippi.
While Georgia was unable to secure victory over the Rebels last season, the Bulldogs have an impressive track record facing Ole Miss, especially in Athens. Georgia has won 11 of the 13 previous matchups (with one Ole Miss win being vacated) and has not suffered a defeat by the Rebels in Sanford Stadium since the 1996 season.
Will the Weather Have an Impact on Saturday's Game?
Last year's matchup in Oxford was extremely rainy and certainly affected both teams' ability to move the ball on offense. However, it does not appear that this year's conditions will bring the same challenges.
According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast is expected to be excellent "football weather" with a high temperature of 81° and a low of just 59°. There is currently just a 5% chance of precipitation.
Given that the weather will likely not play a factor in the Bulldogs and Rebels matchup, Saturday's contest between these two top-10 SEC programs could be one of the most exciting games of the season.
Georgia and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.