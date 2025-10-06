Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Kickoff Time Announced
The Georgia vs Ole Miss kickoff time has been announced for week seven.
The Georgia Bulldogs are focused on keeping the momentum rolling this week as they picked up a win over Kentucky and now will travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers. After this week though, Georgia will head back home to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. On Monday, the kickoff time for that game was announced.
Georgia vs Ole Miss will kickoff at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. The Rebels will take on Washington State this weekend before they make the trip over to Athens.
Ole Miss is one of the few SEC programs that Kirby Smart has a losing record against. He is 1-2 against the Rebels with the most recent loss coming from last year's game when Georgia traveled over to Oxford. The game resulted in a field storming by Ole Miss fans as it kept the team in the playoff hunt at the time.
However, the last time Ole Miss came to Athens, it was a much different result. In 2023, Georgia handled Ole Miss and earned themselves a 52-17 victory. Carson Beck threw for over 300 yards in that game and Ole Miss was held to just three points for the entire second half.
Georgia had its 33-game home win streak snapped against Alabama earlier in the season, so they are looking to start up another. They have already picked up their first win and hope to earn a second against Ole Miss in a less than two weeks.
