Georgia Bulldogs Land Offensive Lineman from Transfer Portal

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed TyQuez Richardson from Alabama A&M.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl. A bit of an unexpected end to the season, but things aren't slowing down for the Bulldogs, as the NCAA transfer portal is officially open.

The portal opened on Jan. 2 and will close Jan. 16. This will be the only portal window of the year as there is no longer a spring transfer portal window, so this is the only time players have to make a change if they would like to do so.

The Dawgs just picked up another addition from the portal as they have landed TyQuez Richardson from Alabama A&M. He is from Atlanta, GA and went to Mays High School and was a member of the 2024 recruiting class. He played left tackle for Alabama A&M.

Georgia found some big-time contributors in the transfer portal this past year. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was the most famous example from last year's class and the Dawgs will be trying to find a few more big time contributors in the portal as well.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

Georgia players will also begin announcing their decisions for the NFL. Of course there are players who no longer have anymore eligibility left, but other guys on the roster have a very big decision to make over the next few weeks. Who Georgia gets back from this year's roster and who they lose will play a role in who they decide to try and get from the transfer portal.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, Edge

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

TyQuez Richardson, OL (Alabama A&M)

