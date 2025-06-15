Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker CJ Allen Named A 'Sleeper Pick' for the 2026 NFL Draft
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen has been listed as a "sleeper pick" for the 2026 NFL Draft.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, many NFL scouts and GMs have already set their sights on the 2026 NFL Draft class. While there are already a handful of players high on draft boards, there is also a litany of players who are potential "sleeper picks" for the upcoming draft class.
According to ESPN, Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen is a player who is primed to boost up draft boards during the 2025 college football season. The linebacker already has nearly two seasons worth of starts for the Bulldogs and is expected to be a major leader for Kirby Smart's defense this upcoming season.
"You look at his instincts, his toughness, and how well he plays coming into gaps to take on the run, and he's a throwback to guys like Fred Warner and Lavonte David early in their careers ... but he's a better pass rusher." Said an anonymous NFC General Manager.
During the 2024 season, Allen finished with an impressive 76 total tackles and led the Dawgs defense in pass deflections with 4. As the linebacker enters his third season with the program, many are expecting Allen to turn in his best season to date.
Allen and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season in Athens, Georgia when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on August, 30th. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs are undefeated in season openers and have not lost a home game in more than 30 games.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily