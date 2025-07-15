Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker CJ Allen Reveals Where He Wants to Improve Most in 2025
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen reveals where he wants to improve most during the 2025 college football season.
SEC Media Days are underway as coaches and players from all 16 of the conference's teams travel to Atlanta to preview their 2025 college football season. As the week of festivities continues, numerous players have met with media members to answer a handful of questions.
One player who recently spoke with the media was Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen, who was asked about what ways he wants to improve during the 2025 college football season. The linebacker revealed that his most important aspect was leadership.
"I think number one, just being a leader. I could definitely be a better leader and a bigger voice on the field." Said Allen. "I want to just be able to lead our guys to go out there and finish the job."
Last season, CJ Allen tallied 76 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack, as well as one interception on the season. He looks to exceed those numbers during the 2025 season and ultimately lead the Bulldogs to another national championship.
Allen also noted that his process for getting better is not destination-based and that he strives to become a better football player every day.
"I'm always expecting to get better year in and year out, each day. I've kinda just focused on my process and taking it day by day."
Allen and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
