Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker CJ Allen Selected by Indianapolis Colts in 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen has become the next Dawg to earn a selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is underway as hundreds of prospects are just one phone call away from experiencing their professional football dreams turn to reality. One team that is expected to be well represented in this year's draft is the Georgia Bulldogs.

The latest player to hear their named called from the Dawgs is linebacker CJ Allen, who has been selected 53rd overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen is the first linebacker to come off the board for the Bulldogs this class.

CJ Allen's Fantastic Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Allen was a member of the Bulldogs 2023 recruiting class, and was expected to have a massive impact on Kirby Smart's defense once he was able to see the field. However, it did not take long for him to do so.

The Bulldogs' linebacker made his first start as a true freshman against a top 10 opponent, and was practically cemented as a mainstay in Georgia's defense from that point on. Allen's 2024 and 2025 seasons were even more special, as he tallied over 160 tackles during that time.

Not only has his play style and sideline-to-sideline abilities earned a good deal of praise, but Allen's leadership skills and no nonsense attitude has made him one of the more respected players in the draft. A skill set that will almost certainly be valuable to his new team.

Linebackers at the University of Georgia have built a massive pedigree over the years, with numerous former Dawgs experiencing lengthy and prosperous careers in the league. Should the linebacker be able to stay healthy, CJ Allen is almost certainly poised to have a massive career in the NFL

Allen is one of many Georgia prospects who is expected to have their names called in this year's NFL Draft. Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have absolutely littered draft boards and are expected to do the same this season with nearly a dozen players eligible for selection.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage from all the former Dawgs whose dreams are turning to a reality.