NFL Draft Profile - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia Football

A look at the draft profile of Georgia linebacker CJ Allen.

The Georgia Bulldogs have become quite a pipepline when it comes to developing talent at linebacker. Names like Roquan Smith, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean and Jalon Walker have filtered through the program over the years, and CJ Allen is the next big name.

Allen was a multi-year starter for the Bulldogs, a captain on defense and a very versatile player on the second level of the defense. He's exactly what teams are looking for today's linebackers, and it makes him a very intriguing prospect.

NFL Draft - Who is Georgia Football Linebacker CJ Allen

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Allen was rated as a four-star prospect, the 73rd-best player in the country, the fifth-best linebacker in the 2023 class and the fourth-best player in the state of Georgia, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

It didn't take long for Allen to assert himself in Georgia's starting lineup. By the end of his freshman year, outsiders knew Allen was the future at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. As a freshman, he finished with 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. From there, things only continued to get better.

During the 2024 season, Allen finished with 76 tackles and three tackles for loss. In his junior season, he racked up 88 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Allen elected not to compete in the drills at the NFL combine as he continued to rehab an injury. However, it was reported that Allen an a 4.47 in the 40-yard event during a private workout in front of scouts and talent evaluators.

Even if people don't want to believe that, the tape speaks for itself. Allen is one the best downhill linebackers you will find this year's draft class and can cover sideline to sideline when needed. On top of that, he is a very instinctual football player with a high IQ, something that is required to be the starting mike linebacker at the University of Georgia.

Whichever team drafts Allen is not only getting a high level player, but they are also getting a very polished prospect who has two years of starting experience at the SEC level. The measurables may not jump off the page, but as soon as you turn the film on, it's noticeable why Georgia was so high on him throughout his college career.