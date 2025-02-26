Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Jalon Walker Not Expected to Participate in NFL Combine Workouts
Former Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker is reportedly not expected to participate in any workouts during the 2025 NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
While the combine can be an excellent opportunity for prospects to exhibit their physical abilities, some players ultimately decide not to perform in certain physical aspects of the event. Former Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker follows this trend as he will not participate in any of the combine's workouts.
Walker blossomed as a star on Georgia's defense during the 2024 college football season, leading the Dawgs in sacks and becoming a Butkus Award winner in the process. His skill set, leadership, and work ethic have made him practically a lock as a first-round selection despite his decision to opt out of all workouts.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily