Georgia Bulldogs Listed as a Top 10 Secondary Ahead of 2025 College Football Season
According to reports, the Georgia Bulldogs are projected to have a top-10 defensive back room during the 2025 college football season.
With the modern era of college football revolving so much around a strong passing game, possessing a strong group of defensive backs to counteract a high-powered offense has become a necessity. Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, they are predicted to have just that.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Bulldogs' defensive back room currently ranks ninth in the country ahead of the 2025 season. The Dawgs' ranking is also the third highest in the SEC behind only Alabama and Texas.
Despite losing a handful of talented players such as Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson from a season ago, Kirby Smart's defense also returns a handful of talented contributors such as cornerbacks Daylen Everette and Daniel Harris, as well as safety KJ Bolden who emerged as a star during his freshman season.
In addition to strong returning production, the Bulldogs have also added some talented players from the transfer portal as safeties Zion Branch, Jaden Harris, and Adrian Maddux all joined the Dawgs via the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season. The Dawgs also have some extremely talented youngsters in corners, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones.
The Bulldogs will likely rely on their defensive backroom to lead their defense throughout the 2025 regular season as the Dawgs look to reach the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons. Georgia's season will begin on Saturday, August 30th against Marshall.
