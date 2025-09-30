Georgia Bulldogs Look to Correct Last Year’s Mistakes Before Facing Kentucky Wildcats
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to correct their mistakes from last year as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in week six.
Week six of the 2025 college football season has arrived as teams prepare for their next battle in hopes of eventually reaching the College Football Playoff. To do so, many teams will need to rectify mistakes that were made.
One team looking to do so is the Georgia Bulldogs, who are seeking to amend the mistakes from last week's loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs saw their 33-game home win streak come to an end, while their losing streak against Alabama continued.
But last week's disappointment is not the only thing the Bulldogs are hoping to reform. The Dawgs are also looking to improve on mistakes made last season against a common opponent. Georgia is scheduled to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. A team that, while significantly overmatched, provided the Bulldogs with a near upset in 2024.
In last year's matchup, the Dawgs trailed for a large portion of the game and were extremely stagnant on offense before a touchdown in the second half provided Georgia with an eventual one-point victory.
The Dawgs' poor offensive performance resulted in many criticisms and was extremely disappointing, given the quality of the opponent. This year, the two teams will meet in Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs look to restart their home win streak.
With so many difficult teams remaining on the Bulldogs' schedule for the 2025 season, Georgia will need to avoid the same mistakes it made last year and turn in a dominant performance against an SEC opponent that on paper, is significantly overmatched.
