Who Will Be the Georgia Bulldogs "Freshman Sensation" During the 2025 Football Season?
Who will be the Georgia Bulldogs' most impactful freshman of the 2025 college football season?
Every year, Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs appear to have one player in particular who makes a massive impact on the team during their freshman season of college football. Whether it be Jake Fromm, Malaki Starks, KJ Bolden, George Pickens, or Brock Bowers, the Dawgs always seem to have at least one true freshman step up and make a massive impact.
With the modern layout of NIL and transfer portal departures in college football, the opportunity for young players to see the field is more bountiful than ever. So, which freshman Bulldog has the chance to make a splash for the Dawgs in the 2025 season? Below are some of our picks for names to pay attention to.
Juan Gaston - OL
With the offensive line losing 3/5 of its starting members from a season ago, the Bulldogs are in much need of someone to step up to secure the line of scrimmage. Luckily for the Dawgs, Juan Gaston has reportedly been a massive addition to the room and could be a full-time starter before the season ends.
Bo Walker - RB
Whether it be Todd Gurley, D'Andre Swift, Nick Chubb, Kendall Milton, Nate Frazier or Branson Robinson. Georgia running backs have almost always been able to put on a show during their freshman season. This year's selection to do so is Bo Walker, a 4-star from Ellenwood, Georgia. Walker has already turned heads since arriving on campus and could have a massive freshman season for the Dawgs' offense. He's got the perfect last name to do it as well...
Elijah Griffin - DL
Every successful team in football needs dominant defensive linemen and lots of them. Elijah Griffin is a former 5-star who could emerge as the Dawgs' next great player along the line of scrimmage and it could start with a breakout freshman season in 2025.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season in Athens, Georgia when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on August, 30th. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs are undefeated in season openers and have not lost a home game in more than 30 games.
