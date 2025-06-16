The Georgia Bulldogs Top 25 Most Iconic Football Plays of the Kirby Smart Era
Here are the Georgia Bulldogs' 25 best college football plays (so far) of the Kirby Smart era.
Kirby Smart is entering his tenth season as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach and has already cemented his name as the greatest head coach in Georgia Football history. With such an impressive resume under his belt, here are the 25 best Georgia Bulldogs plays that have taken place under Kirby Smart's tutelage.
25. Jordan Davis Runs Down UAB's Quarterback
In one of the most viral moments of the Bulldogs' 2021 season, defensive lineman Jordan Davis reached upwards of 20 mph as he ran down UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston. The play would be one of many fan favorites by the Bulldog legend.
24. Dan Jackson's Forced Fumble Against Georgia Tech
While this eight-overtime marathon featured numerous incredible moments, none of them would've been possible had it not been for Dan Jackson's forced fumble in the fourth quarter to provide the Bulldogs with a chance to tie the game.
23. Nazir Stackhouse (Almost) has a Big Man Touchdown
Everyone loves big-man touchdowns and defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse almost had one during Georgia's 2023 matchup with Missouri. Stackhouse intercepted a Tiger pass and returned it nearly 45 yards before getting tripped up at the five yardline.
22. Mo Smith's Pick Six Against Auburn
In the only touchdown scored by the Bulldogs all evening, Maurice Smith's pick-six against the Auburn Tigers in 2016 would be the difference in the Dawgs 13-7 victory. The win would provide Kirby Smart his first top-10 win of his head coaching career.
21. Isaiah McKenzie Gives Georgia the Lead Over Mizzou
During a 2016 regular season matchup, Jacob Eason completed a fourth-down touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie and gave the Bulldogs the lead over the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs would hold on to win by a score of 28-27.
20. Darnell Washington Rumbles Against Oregon
After receiving what appeared to be a dump-off pass, tight end Darnell Washington used all of his 6-foot-7 frame to break a tackle of an Oregon defender and hurdle another for a monstrous first-down reception. The Bulldogs go on to win the game in dominating fashion.
19. D'Andre Swift Breaks Ankles Against Kentucky
In a top-10 matchup between the two schools in 2018. Running back D'Andre Swift left not one, but two defenders in the dust with his signature "dead-leg" move on the way to the endzone. He would finish the day with more than 150 yards and two touchdowns.
18. Brock Bowers SEC Championship Touchdown Against Bama
Although it came in a losing effort, Brock Bowers' touchdown catch in the 2021 SEC Championship against Alabama was too impressive to leave off this list. The then-freshman tight end broke nearly five tackles on his way to the endzone and would prove to be a star in the making for the Bulldogs.
17. D'Andre Swift's Notre Dame Hurdle
Running back D'Andre Swift put his pure athleticism on display in the Dawgs' 2019 matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as he leaped over a would-be tackler. Georgia would go on to win the game 23-17.
16. Nick Chubb Returns to Put UNC Away
In his first game back from a gruesome leg injury in 2015. Nick Chubb's 200-yard outing would be punctuated by a 54-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter against North Carolina.
15. Ladd McConkey's Orange Bowl Scamper
During a busted trick play, Ladd McConkey out his ability to slice and cut through defenders on displays turned what was supposed to be a double pass into an impressive scamper for a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 Orange Bowl.
14. Terry Godwin's One-Handed Touchdown Against Notre Dame
About mid-way through the second quarter of Georgia's 2017 road trip to Notre Dame, wide receiver Terry Godwin hauled in one of the most impressive one-handed touchdown grabs in Bulldogs history. The Dawgs would go on to win the game 20-19.
13. Nakobe Dean's Pick Six Against Florida
During the 2021 Georgia-Florida game, Nakobe Dean intercepted and returned a pass from Anthony Richardson to the house to cap off what was one of the most impressive defensive feats in a football game. In five minutes, the Dawgs forced three turnovers. All of which resulted in touchdowns.
12. "Guess Which Dawgs are Barking First"
On their first offensive play against Mississippi State in 2017, the Bulldogs executed a perfect flea flicker to give them their first score of the game. The iconic call from commentator Joe Tessitore only makes the play even more iconic.
11. Brock Bowers Defeats Auburn
It's not often a single player gets credited for defeating an entire team, but Brock Bowers' heroics in the fourth quarter of the 2023 Auburn game are too good to ignore. Bowers' eight catches for 157 yards was capped off with an incredible fourth-quarter touchdown to help the Dawgs avoid an upset in Jordan-Haire.
10. Trevor Etienne Wins the SEC Championship
After quarterback Gunner Stockton put his life on the line just a play before. Transfer running back Trevor Etienne plowed over the goal line to help the Bulldogs defeat the Texas Longhorns for the second time in 2024 and earn their third SEC Championship under Kirby Smart.
9. AD Mitchell's Touchdown Grab Against Bama
After a controversial fumble provided Alabama with the lead in the 2021 national championship. Freshman AD Mitchell's incredible grab over a Crimson Tide defender would help the Dawgs reclaim the lead. This play would be even more iconic if not a certain defensive score at the end of the game...
8. Chris Smith's Pick Six Against Clemson
As the only touchdown scored by either team in the Bulldogs' top-5 victory over the Clemson Tigers in 2021, many Dawg fans label Smith's pick-six as the beginning of "The Golden Age" of Georgia Football.
7. Stetson Bennett's "Call Me"
After having his phone number leaked to Tennessee fans the night before, quarterback Stetson Bennett made sure to fire back at the Volunteers' fanbase by signaling "call me" after his first score of the game. The Bulldogs would go on to knock off the No.1 ranked Vols 27-13 in Athens that afternoon.
6. Jalen Carter Hoists the Heisman
One of the most iconic pictures in Georgia football history, Jalen Carter's decision to pose with eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels rather than slamming him to the turf made for one of the most impressive feats of human strength (and self control) on a football field.
5. D'Andre Swift Seals Auburn's Fate
With about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, freshman running back D'Andre Swift's 64-yard touchdown run would help seal the deal over the Auburn Tigers in the 2017 SEC Championship Game. The win would be Georgia's first SEC title victory since 2005.
4. Chris Smith's Returns LSU's Missed Field Goal
Perhaps the most creative play on this list, Bulldogs safety Christopher Smith quietly picked up a blocked field-goal attempt from the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship and returned it untouched for a Georgia touchdown. Smith's "football IQ" was commended by many experts and analysts throughout the sport.
3. Noah Ruggles Misses Left
It's an ending so poetic, it feels straight out of a movie script. With seconds winding down on the game (and the 2022 calendar). Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal attempt to give Ohio State the win would hook left as the clock struck midnight on the New Year. Making for one of the most picturesque finishes in college football history.
2. Sony Michel's "Wild Dawg"
After clawing back from a 17-point deficit, Sony Michel's "Wild Dawg" touchdown run provided Georgia with a double-overtime Rose Bowl win over the Oklahoma Sooners in what many claim is the greatest College Football Playoff Game of all time.
1. Kelee Ringo's "Chip Six"
Come on, was there ever any doubt? Kelee Ringo's pick-six to seal the deal against Alabama was not only the end of a nearly 15-year losing streak against the Tide, but the end of a 41-year national title drought for Georgia. Any Bulldog fan can tell you exactly where they were for this moment, and it will go down as one of the greatest college football plays in the history of sports.
