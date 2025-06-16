Dawgs Daily

The Georgia Bulldogs Top 25 Most Iconic Football Plays of the Kirby Smart Era

Here are the Georgia Bulldogs' 25 best college football plays (so far) of the Kirby Smart era.

Christian Kirby II

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart during warm ups before the start of the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart during warm ups before the start of the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Kirby Smart is entering his tenth season as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach and has already cemented his name as the greatest head coach in Georgia Football history. With such an impressive resume under his belt, here are the 25 best Georgia Bulldogs plays that have taken place under Kirby Smart's tutelage.

25. Jordan Davis Runs Down UAB's Quarterback

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis
Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) chases UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK / Athens Banner-Herald-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In one of the most viral moments of the Bulldogs' 2021 season, defensive lineman Jordan Davis reached upwards of 20 mph as he ran down UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston. The play would be one of many fan favorites by the Bulldog legend.

24. Dan Jackson's Forced Fumble Against Georgia Tech

Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson
Georgia defensive back Dan Jackson (17) hits the ball forcing a fumble by Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this eight-overtime marathon featured numerous incredible moments, none of them would've been possible had it not been for Dan Jackson's forced fumble in the fourth quarter to provide the Bulldogs with a chance to tie the game.

23. Nazir Stackhouse (Almost) has a Big Man Touchdown

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse
Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) returns the ball after making an interception that was later called back during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Georgia won 30-21. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone loves big-man touchdowns and defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse almost had one during Georgia's 2023 matchup with Missouri. Stackhouse intercepted a Tiger pass and returned it nearly 45 yards before getting tripped up at the five yardline.

22. Mo Smith's Pick Six Against Auburn

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Maurice Smith
Nov 12, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Maurice Smith (2) runs past Auburn Tigers receiver Will Hastings (33) after intercepting a pass and returning it for a touchdown during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Auburn 13-7. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In the only touchdown scored by the Bulldogs all evening, Maurice Smith's pick-six against the Auburn Tigers in 2016 would be the difference in the Dawgs 13-7 victory. The win would provide Kirby Smart his first top-10 win of his head coaching career.

21. Isaiah McKenzie Gives Georgia the Lead Over Mizzou

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie
Oct 11, 2014; Columbia, MO, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) returns a kick as Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Rickey Hatley (95) defends during the first half at Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

During a 2016 regular season matchup, Jacob Eason completed a fourth-down touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie and gave the Bulldogs the lead over the Missouri Tigers. The Bulldogs would hold on to win by a score of 28-27.

20. Darnell Washington Rumbles Against Oregon

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) hurdles Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryan Addison (13) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

After receiving what appeared to be a dump-off pass, tight end Darnell Washington used all of his 6-foot-7 frame to break a tackle of an Oregon defender and hurdle another for a monstrous first-down reception. The Bulldogs go on to win the game in dominating fashion.

19. D'Andre Swift Breaks Ankles Against Kentucky

Georgia's D'Andre Swift
Georgia's D'Andre Swift carried two Kentucky defenders with him to the endzone to help put the Bulldogs up 14-3 in the first half. Saturday. Nov. 3, 2018 Kentucky Vs Georgia 2018 Action / Matt Stone/Courier Journal

In a top-10 matchup between the two schools in 2018. Running back D'Andre Swift left not one, but two defenders in the dust with his signature "dead-leg" move on the way to the endzone. He would finish the day with more than 150 yards and two touchdowns.

18. Brock Bowers SEC Championship Touchdown Against Bama

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) is hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Although it came in a losing effort, Brock Bowers' touchdown catch in the 2021 SEC Championship against Alabama was too impressive to leave off this list. The then-freshman tight end broke nearly five tackles on his way to the endzone and would prove to be a star in the making for the Bulldogs.

17. D'Andre Swift's Notre Dame Hurdle

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift
Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) hurdles Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Shaun Crawford (20) in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Running back D'Andre Swift put his pure athleticism on display in the Dawgs' 2019 matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as he leaped over a would-be tackler. Georgia would go on to win the game 23-17.

16. Nick Chubb Returns to Put UNC Away

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb
Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) makes a move against North Carolina Tar Heels safety Donnie Miles (15) during the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game at Georgia Dome. Georgia won 33-24. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-Imagn Images / Jason Getz-Imagn Images

In his first game back from a gruesome leg injury in 2015. Nick Chubb's 200-yard outing would be punctuated by a 54-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter against North Carolina.

15. Ladd McConkey's Orange Bowl Scamper

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey
Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

During a busted trick play, Ladd McConkey out his ability to slice and cut through defenders on displays turned what was supposed to be a double pass into an impressive scamper for a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

14. Terry Godwin's One-Handed Touchdown Against Notre Dame

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin II
Sep 9, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin II (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Julian Love (27) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

About mid-way through the second quarter of Georgia's 2017 road trip to Notre Dame, wide receiver Terry Godwin hauled in one of the most impressive one-handed touchdown grabs in Bulldogs history. The Dawgs would go on to win the game 20-19.

13. Nakobe Dean's Pick Six Against Florida

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean
Oct 30, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

During the 2021 Georgia-Florida game, Nakobe Dean intercepted and returned a pass from Anthony Richardson to the house to cap off what was one of the most impressive defensive feats in a football game. In five minutes, the Dawgs forced three turnovers. All of which resulted in touchdowns.

12. "Guess Which Dawgs are Barking First"

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin
Sep 23, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) runs for a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Tolando Cleveland (7) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

On their first offensive play against Mississippi State in 2017, the Bulldogs executed a perfect flea flicker to give them their first score of the game. The iconic call from commentator Joe Tessitore only makes the play even more iconic.

11. Brock Bowers Defeats Auburn

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone after a catch for the game sealing touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's not often a single player gets credited for defeating an entire team, but Brock Bowers' heroics in the fourth quarter of the 2023 Auburn game are too good to ignore. Bowers' eight catches for 157 yards was capped off with an incredible fourth-quarter touchdown to help the Dawgs avoid an upset in Jordan-Haire.

10. Trevor Etienne Wins the SEC Championship

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game winning touchdown during overtime of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After quarterback Gunner Stockton put his life on the line just a play before. Transfer running back Trevor Etienne plowed over the goal line to help the Bulldogs defeat the Texas Longhorns for the second time in 2024 and earn their third SEC Championship under Kirby Smart.

9. AD Mitchell's Touchdown Grab Against Bama

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell brings down a touchdown catch while being defended by Alabama's Khyree Jackson on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a controversial fumble provided Alabama with the lead in the 2021 national championship. Freshman AD Mitchell's incredible grab over a Crimson Tide defender would help the Dawgs reclaim the lead. This play would be even more iconic if not a certain defensive score at the end of the game...

8. Chris Smith's Pick Six Against Clemson

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith
Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-Imagn Images / Griffin Zetterberg-Imagn Images

As the only touchdown scored by either team in the Bulldogs' top-5 victory over the Clemson Tigers in 2021, many Dawg fans label Smith's pick-six as the beginning of "The Golden Age" of Georgia Football.

7. Stetson Bennett's "Call Me"

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. News Joshua L Jones / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

After having his phone number leaked to Tennessee fans the night before, quarterback Stetson Bennett made sure to fire back at the Volunteers' fanbase by signaling "call me" after his first score of the game. The Bulldogs would go on to knock off the No.1 ranked Vols 27-13 in Athens that afternoon.

6. Jalen Carter Hoists the Heisman

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) holds LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the air in celebration after sacking Daniels during the first half of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the most iconic pictures in Georgia football history, Jalen Carter's decision to pose with eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels rather than slamming him to the turf made for one of the most impressive feats of human strength (and self control) on a football field.

5. D'Andre Swift Seals Auburn's Fate

Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift
Dec 2, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs for a touchdown against Auburn Tigers defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, freshman running back D'Andre Swift's 64-yard touchdown run would help seal the deal over the Auburn Tigers in the 2017 SEC Championship Game. The win would be Georgia's first SEC title victory since 2005.

4. Chris Smith's Returns LSU's Missed Field Goal

Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith
Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith (29) returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown during the first half of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Syndication Online Athens / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perhaps the most creative play on this list, Bulldogs safety Christopher Smith quietly picked up a blocked field-goal attempt from the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC Championship and returned it untouched for a Georgia touchdown. Smith's "football IQ" was commended by many experts and analysts throughout the sport.

3. Noah Ruggles Misses Left

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) tries and misses a field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs during the final seconds of the fourth quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

It's an ending so poetic, it feels straight out of a movie script. With seconds winding down on the game (and the 2022 calendar). Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal attempt to give Ohio State the win would hook left as the clock struck midnight on the New Year. Making for one of the most picturesque finishes in college football history.

2. Sony Michel's "Wild Dawg"

Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel
January 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball for the winning touchdown during the overtime period in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After clawing back from a 17-point deficit, Sony Michel's "Wild Dawg" touchdown run provided Georgia with a double-overtime Rose Bowl win over the Oklahoma Sooners in what many claim is the greatest College Football Playoff Game of all time.

1. Kelee Ringo's "Chip Six"

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) returns a interception for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 4th quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-Imagn Images / IndyStar-Imagn Images

Come on, was there ever any doubt? Kelee Ringo's pick-six to seal the deal against Alabama was not only the end of a nearly 15-year losing streak against the Tide, but the end of a 41-year national title drought for Georgia. Any Bulldog fan can tell you exactly where they were for this moment, and it will go down as one of the greatest college football plays in the history of sports.

