Georgia Bulldogs Mascot 'Uga' Ranked No. 1 Live Animal Mascot in College Football
The Georgia Bulldogs mascot, "UGA," has been ranked the best live animal mascot in college football.
College football is home to many unique traditions that help the sport stand out and make it one of the most extraordinary gameday experiences. One of the most beloved traditions many teams adopt is the team's live mascot.
While some schools have extremely exotic mascots such as Tigers, Bulls, Buffaloes, and Eagles, there is one live mascot that stands supreme above all others. According to ESPN, Georgia Football's "Uga" is college football's best live mascot.
"Uga" is an English Bulldog who parades the sidelines of nearly every Georgia football game in his own unique Georgia jersey. The tradition was first adopted in the 1950s when the Seiler family first introduced the live animal to one of the games. Since then, the Bulldog has become one of the most recognizable figures in all of sports.
As one of the most recognizable traditions in sports, Uga has earned some luxuries most humans have not been afforded. The Georgia mascot has appeared in a movie, was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and even has his own personal air-conditioned dog house on the sidelines of Sanford Stadium.
This year, Uga and the Bulldogs will look to continue their recent successes and return to the College Football Playoff in hopes of winning their third national championship in 5 seasons. The Bulldogs' first game of the season is scheduled for Saturday, August 30th, and will be against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
