Georgia Bulldogs Must Improve in This Statistical Category During the 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs must improve in this area during the 2025 college football season if they want to reach the College Football Playoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs are entering the 2025 college football season with big aspirations and high expectations. But as the Dawgs look to win their third title in three seasons, the team will need to address some areas of concern.
One of the larger areas of concern last season was the uncharacteristically slow starts, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. During the 2024 season, the Dawgs averaged just 12 points in the first half and were held to less than 10 points in the first two quarters in eight of their 14 matchups.
Despite the concerning low output in the first 30 minutes, the Bulldogs were still able to earn a victory in the SEC Championship. The team was also awarded the No. 2 seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff and was consistently ranked within the top-5 throughout the 2024 regular season.
Georgia has also taken a handful of measures to ensure the team's offense will be more explosive in 2025. The Bulldogs added wide receivers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch via the transfer portal, as well as a litany of extremely talented players from their 2025 recruiting class.
Should the Bulldogs be able to improve offensive output in the first half of the 2025 season, Georgia's offense could not only become one of the most explosive teams in the country but could also help the Bulldogs secure another national championship.
