Georgia Bulldogs OC Mike Bobo Reveals Reason For Slow Starts During 2024 Season
Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo reveals why the team got off to slow starts during the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are beginning their final preparations of the offseason as their first game of the 2025 college football season is less than 25 days away. The Dawgs will be looking to build upon their successes of last season, as well as improve some areas that did not meet the Georgia standard.
One area the team will be looking to improve upon is starting fast on the offensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs were notorious during the 2024 season for struggling to score points early in games. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo revealed what it was that may have been causing the slow starts.
"We always talk about starting fast at the beginning of each half," said Bobo. "And a lot of times you go through it. Some of it was execution issues, and sometimes, to be quite frank, it was a little bit of being conservative in situations. The other side of it is that a lot of the teams we played were pretty good on defense and stopped us early in games."
The Bulldogs acquired a handful of talented players via the transfer portal this offseason to mitigate these slow starts. The Dawgs added wide receivers Zachairah Branch and Noah Thomas, running back Josh McCray, as well as a litany of players from their 2025 signing class in hopes of supplementing offensive production this season.
The Bulldogs' offense will have an opportunity to show off its new players in their first game of the regular season against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 30th.
