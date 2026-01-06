Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal Following 2025 Season

An offensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs has entered the trasnfer portal following the 2025 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of departures of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is offensive lineman Bo Hughley

Hughley was a member of the Bulldogs' 2023 recruiting class and was expected to be a massive addition for the teams offensive line. Unfortunately, it appears that he will be taking his talents elsewhere ahead of the 2026 season.

What's Next for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks on the field prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While seeing a player at such an impactful position depart from the roster is always disheartening for Georgia fans. Kirby Smart and his staff have an excellent track record with recruiting talented players, and the staff will be diligently working to fill teh void lef by the offensive lineman's departure

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*