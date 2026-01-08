Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Micah Morris Announces 2026 NFL Draft Decision

A Georgia Bulldogs Football player has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has come to an end following the Dawgs' heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff during the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

With the season now complete, players have begun announcing their decisions regarding the NFL Draft. The latest player to announce his decision is Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris, who recently announced that he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

Morris took to social media to announce his decision and thank the University of Georgia for his time in Athens.

"Dawg Nation, it was a pleasure," Morris wrote.

Morris was a member of the Bulldogs' 2021 recruiting class and turned in a handful of extremely productive seasons for the Dawgs' offensive line. His contributions to the team's offense helped Georgia earn victories in two national championships and a handful of other major matchups.

How Does Micah Morris' Departure Impact the Georgia Bulldogs?

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) takes a drink during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Morris was a key piece to Georgia's offensive line success during the 2025 season and was a major reason why the Dawgs were so efficient at running the football. Filling the void left by his departure will be no easy task for Kirby Smart and his staff.

Players departing for the NFL Draft have become somewhat of an expectation for Georgia fans. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have produced a plethora of first-round draft picks and selections that have gone on to have extremely fruitful NFL careers.

While Georgia fans would likely love to see Morris in the red and black one more season, the player's future is extremely bright.

As the offseason continues, there will likely be a handful of other Bulldog players who will make their decisions regarding the NFL Draft known. Stay tuned for more coverage on the Georgia Bulldogs’ offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Ondre Evans, DB

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*