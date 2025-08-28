Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Draft Class Cements Kirby Smart as one of CFB's Developers

With roster cuts across the NFL now finalized, the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 draft class serves as a testament to Kirby Smart's ability to develop talent.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart on the sideline during the first half of the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
The football offseason is nearing its end as both college and pro teams finalize their preparations ahead of the 2025 season. One of the final ways NFL teams prepare for the regular season is by releasing and waiving players following the preseason schedule.

The Georgia Bulldogs had a staggering 13 total players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, and an additional four players signed Undrafted Free Agent (UDFA) deals following the conclusion of the draft. While signing a UDFA or even being drafted does not guarantee you a roster spot for the 2025 season, that was not the case for the Bulldogs.

With roster cuts being finalized, it appears that all 17 of Georgia's draft-eligible players for the 2025 class have landed on a roster ahead of the 2025 season. A feat that is rarely seen for a singular team in college football.

The Bulldogs' impressive showing in the roster cuts ties back to Kirby Smart and his staff's ability to develop players into NFL-ready talent. Smart's nine-year tenure at Georgia has resulted in more than 60 NFL Draft selections, with 20 of them taking place in the first round.

Smart's ability to recruit high-level talent has always been elite at the college football level. Still, the latest results for his most recent draft class only cement the Bulldogs' head coach as one of the greatest talent developers at the college football level.

Other Georgia News:

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

