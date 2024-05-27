Georgia Bulldogs Post Reminds Bulldog Fans the Significance of the Memorial Day Holiday
The Georgia Bulldogs' social media team has reminded everyone of the importance of the Memorial Day holiday with a moving post.
For many Americans, Memorial Day serves as a long weekend or a break from the stresses of everyday life. But while the extra break from responsibilities is certainly nice, it is not what today’s holiday is rooted in.
Celebrated on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day serves as a day to honor those in the armed forces who have given their lives fighting for the United States. The holiday was first observed in the late 1800s to honor those who had perished during the Civil War.
The Georgia Bulldogs’ social media team posted an extremely moving post that served as a key reminder of why we all get to enjoy the day off.
So, as we take a break from the stresses and responsibilities of the world today, let us remember the sacrifices that numerous men and women have made serving this country to ensure that we as citizens can enjoy the freedoms we are so accustomed to enjoying every day.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K