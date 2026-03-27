Georgia Basketball Forward Dylan James Expected to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

A Georgia Bulldogs basketball player is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025-2026 basketball season has come to a close, as the Dawgs were eliminated from the iconic March Madness tournament earlier this month by the Saint Louis Billikens. This was the second consecutive year the Dawgs made the tournament.

With the Dawgs season now over, offseason moves have begun taking place. Unfortunately, one of those moves is expected to result in the departure of a player, as forward, Dylan James is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal

In his three seasons with the Bulldogs, James averaged just under four points per game and shot approximately 47% from the field. The forward's 2025-2026 season was his most productive, as he experienced career highs in minutes played, rebounds, and points.

James was an extremely reliable reserve player during his time in Athens, but is likely looking for a bigger role at a different school. As of now, there are no public speculations as to where the guard will end up.

Georgia Basketball's Relationship With the Transfer Portal

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White instructs his team against the Saint Louis Billikens during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bulldogs head coach Mike White has had a fairly strong relationship with the transfer portal and has used it to acquire numerous players during his time in Athens. Unfortunately, while the portal can be an excellent tool to build a roster, it can also result in some key departures.

While losing a player to the transfer portal is frustrating no matter the sport, the transfer portal has become a massive piece to collegiate athletics and will likely have an effect on all programs at some point this offseason.

As the Bulldogs basketball offseason continues, the Dawgs are likely to have more portal departures and acquisitions. Stay tuned for more coverage on all things Georgia Basketball related with Bulldogs on SI.