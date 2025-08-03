Georgia Bulldogs Predicted to Be Ranked Inside Top Five in Week One of Coaches Poll
The Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be the fifth-ranked team in the country for week one of the coaches' poll.
The 2025 college football season is closer to week one than ever before as teams across the nation report to their respective fall camps. With the return of college football less than a month away, preseason ranking predictions have begun pouring in.
One of the latest ranking projections comes from Bleacher Report. According to the digital sports media outlet, the Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be ranked as the nation's number five team in week one of the coaches' poll.
While the ranking is merely a prediction, and the coaches' poll is often not used for official rankings throughout the season, it does serve as a strong indicator as to where the Bulldogs will likely be ranked come week one of the regular season.
The Bulldogs will face a litany of challenging opponents during the 2025 season. The Dawgs are slated to host Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss, as well as a pair of difficult road environments in Auburn and Tennessee.
Georgia will begin its 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, as it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are undefeated in season openers and are on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
Week One Coaches Poll Projections (According to Bleacher Report)
- Texas
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Miami
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Kansas State
- Missouri
- Ole Miss
- Boise State
- SMU
- Indiana
- Florida
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily