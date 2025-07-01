Georgia Bulldogs Projected to Return to Sugar Bowl in 2025 College Football Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs have been projected to return to the Sugar Bowl for the 2025 College Football Playoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the final month of their offseason as the team prepares for another run at the College Football Playoff and looks to secure their third national title in three seasons.
While many analysts and experts have been skeptical of the Bulldogs ahead of 2025, one analyst believes the team will once again reach the playoff, and will play in a similar venue that they did last season.
According to On3's Brett McMurphy, the Bulldogs are projected to be the sixth-ranked seed in this year's College Football Playoff and will face the third-ranked Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.
The Bulldogs competed in the Sugar Bowl last season during the first round of the playoff. Unfortunately, the Dawgs would suffer a 23-10 defeat at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The loss was the program's first defeat at the hands of the Irish and ended the team's 2024 season without a chance at a national title.
While preseason projections don't aren't always 100% accurate, the notion that the Dawgs are projected to once again have an opportunity to compete for a national title is a promising indicator for Georgia's 2025 season.
The Bulldogs will begin regular season play on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs are undefeated in season openers and have won more than 30 consecutive games at home.
