Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton Snubbed as Finalist for Heisman Trophy

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockon has been snubbed as a finalist for the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

The college football regular season and conference championship matchups have come to a close, as teams now shift their focus towards postseason bowl games. As the postseason arrives for many programs, so does individual award season.

One of the most prestigious individual awards in all of football is the Heisman Memorial Trophy. An award reserved for the nation's best collegiate football player. The trophy has been home to some of the sport's most iconic names, and forever etches those who win it into football immortality.

Unfortunately for Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, he will not be one of the four players with an opportunity to win this year's award. Stockton was omitted as a finalist for this year's award, despite having one of the stronger seasons as a quarterback.

The four finalists for this year's award were Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

Gunner Stockton's Terrific 2025 Season for the Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) speaks to the media after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Stockton is in his first full season as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback and has already been tabbed as one of the top signal callers of the Kirby Smart era. His ability to deliver in the clutch has been nationally renowned, and his overall humble demeanor has made him a fan favorite.

Throughout the 2025 season, Stockton has accounted for 2,691 passing yards, 492 rushing yards, and nearly 35 total touchdowns. His accuracy and toughness have also been the root cause of numerous big moments this season, including last week's SEC Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia has not had a player win the Heisman since running back Herschel Walker did so during the 1982 college football season. While Stockton will not end that streak this season, the Bulldogs' signal caller has an excellent chance to do so, should he return for the 2026 season.

While Stockton's omission from this year's Heisman race may be upsetting to Bulldog fans, the quarterback likely has not put any thought towards the award and is almost assuredly diligently preparing for the Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff.

The winner of this year's Heisman Memorial Trophy will be announced on Saturday, December 13th, at approximately 8 p.m. ET. Coverage for this event will be made nationally available on ABC.