ESPN Analyst Admits He Was Wrong About Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton
A notable ESPN analyst has changed his tune on Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockon following the Dawgs win over Ole Miss.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a season-defining victory over the Ole Miss Rebels as they overcame a two-score defecit in the fourth quarter. The victory was headlined by quarterback Gunner Stockton who turned in arguably the best performance of his career.
Stockton completed 26 of his 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 59 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His performance not only garnered praise from fans, but also turned the heads of numerous national analysts.
One analyst in particular, was ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who was very public about his suspicions for Stockton leading up to the 2025 season. Following his week eight performance, however, Finebaum has changed his opinion on the Bulldogs signal caller.
Paul Finebaum Changes His Opinion on Gunner Stockton
"For all the criticism that I and many others have landed on him [Stockton] and Mike Bobo, it was a pretty ingenius gameplan, and Gunner Stockton was able to exceute it," said Finebaum. "It's so hard to get these narratives right when you are stubborn, which we all are, especially me. But it was amazing to watch."
ESPN co-host Matt Barrie also joined in to share his praise on Stockton's performance, and declared that he had the utmost confidence in the quarterback's abilities moving forward throughout the regular season.
"I think Georgia fans learned about Georgia. and hey can almost exhale the rest of the year knowing they have this question answered," said Barrie. "There is no doubt to me that Gunner Stockton is the guy that can lead Georgia to an SEC Championship, College Football Playoff birth, and a run through the playoff based on what I saw yesterday."
As the Bulldogs' season continues, the team will likely continue to rely on Stockton to lead the offense to victory and hopefully a College Football Playoff appearance.
Stockton and the Bulldogs will be off this weekend as they partake in their final bye week of the regular season. The Dawgs will return to action next week as they travel to Jacksonville to renew their annual rivalry against the Florida Gators.