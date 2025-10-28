Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs RB Nate Frazier Praises Gunner Stockton: "I’d Die Playing for Him"

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier did not hold back on his high praises for quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) hands off to running back Nate Frazier (3) during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are more than halfway through their 2025 season, but still have a litany of questions to answer as the team gears up for what it hopes will be another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

But while there are still a handful of unknowns surrounding this year's Georgia team, one category there is little to no doubt for the Bulldogs is the quarterback position, as Gunner Stockton has been tremendous up to this point in the season.

Though he is only eight full starts into his Georgia career, Stockton has already delivered some incredible performances. In his most recent outing against the Ole Miss Rebels, the quarterback completed nearly 84% of his passes and accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

Not only has Stockton's statistical output been extremely influential, but his emotional impact on this year's team has been a major rallying point for other players within the Bulldogs' roster.

One player who appreciates Stockton's mentality is running back Nate Frazier. Frazier and safety KJ Bolden each recently made an appearance on I AM ATHLETE to discuss their appreciation for Stockton as a quarterback.

Both Frazier and Bolden complemented Stockton's down-to-earth, business-like nature. But it was Frazier who made a significant revelation, which speaks to exactly how much the Bulldogs roster appreciates their quarterback.

Georgia Running Back Nate Frazier Gushes Over Gunner Stockton

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) attempts a stiff arm on Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 20-10. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I love Gunner, man. He's not about any of the glitz or glamor. He's all about straight business," said Frazier. "I'd die playing for the kid. I love Gunner. That's my dawg."

Frazier also detailed how having a quarterback who solely cares about winning football games is an extremely refreshing feeling to have as a teammate, and makes other players on the team want to play harder.

"It just feels good knowing that you have a quarterback who's going to give you everything you've got, every single play, every snap, every game, every practice. He's fully locked in to Georgia Football, period."

Stockton, Frazier, and the rest of the Bulldogs will be back in action this Saturday, as they travel to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on the Florida Gators for their annual rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party." Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.

