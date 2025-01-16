Georgia Bulldogs Receive Second-Highest National Championship Odds for 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as one of the favorites to win it all during the 2025 college football season.
The 2024 college football season has just one game left as the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish prepare for their national championship bout in Atlanta on Monday night. However, though the 2024 season has not officially concluded, most of the college football world has turned its attention to the upcoming 2025 season. One of those groups being sportsbooks, who have already begun releasing their national title odds for next year's championship game.
According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs have received the second-highest championship odds at +650 behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Dawgs' odds are tied with the Texas Longhorns for the highest in the SEC.
The Bulldogs opened as favorites to win the national title ahead of the 2024 season but their title hopes finished with a whimper as they suffered defeat at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Irish currently have +1400 odds to win next year's title.
While the initial lines do provide some insight as to which teams may perform well during the upcoming season. Coaching changes, the spring transfer window, and an eventful offseason will likely bring drastic changes to these odds.
College Football 2026 National Championship Odds (FanDuel)
- Ohio State (+450)
- Texas (+650)
- Georgia (+650)
- Oregon (+650)
- Penn State (+850)
- Alabama (+1400)
- Notre Dame (+1400)
- Tennessee (+1600)
- Clemson (+1800)
- Ole Miss (+2000)
- LSU (+2300)
- Texas A&M (+3500)
- Michigan (+3500)
- South Carolina (+4000)
- Miami (+4000)
- Florida (+5000)
- Auburn (+5000)
