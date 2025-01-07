Former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith Makes NFL History
Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker and Baltimore Ravens superstar Roquan Smith has made league history.
The Georgia Bulldogs fraternity of linebackers is one of the most prestigious groups in all of football and has proudly boasted some of the best players at the position for decades. One of the most recognizable names of this group is Roquan Smith, who recently made NFL history.
Smith, a current member of the Baltimore Ravens, recently became the youngest player in the NFL's history to reach 1,000 career tackles. The former Bulldog accomplished the feat in just eight seasons with the league.
During his time at the University of Georgia, Smith was an absolute game-wrecker and was a massive leader on Georgia's defense during the team's 2017 season. As a junior, Smith led the Dawgs with 137 total tackles and tallied 6.5 sacks on his way to earning the Butkus Award. He is one of three former Bulldogs to win the award at the collegiate level.
Not only is Smith's most recent accolade a testament to his ferocious skills and ability as a football player. It is also proof that the University of Georgia produces some of the best linebackers in the nation and will likely continue to do so, so long as Kirby Smart is the team's head coach.
