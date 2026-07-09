Georgia Bulldogs Reportedly Cancel Another Non-Conference Regular Season Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs have reportedly elected to cancel yet another non-conference regular season matchup. Here are the details.

The modern era of the college football landscape has brought forth some rapid changes that have greatly frustrated fans. The latest of these changes that have caused some controversy is the SEC's decision to increase its conference schedule from eight games to nine during a regular season.

While this decision alone has not been heavily criticized, the fallout has been a sore subject for fans, as it has indirectly resulted in the cancellation of multiple non-conference matchups. With the increased difficulty in a conference schedule, many programs have elected to not face other opponents outside the conference in order to decrease the rigor of their regular season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already done this with a handful of future opponents, and appear to have done so once again. According to an initial report from The Athens Banner-Herald, the Dawgs have come to a mutual decision to cancel their upcoming 2028 contest against Florida A&M.

According to reports, the game had been scheduled in December 2020 to be played on September 9th, during the 2028 college football season. However, it appears that the deal between these two teams has been terminated.

Georgia Bulldogs Cancel Future Matchup With Florida A&M

Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart leads his players out of the tunnel prior to a game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the majority of Georgia's cancellations/altering of non-conference matchups likely stems from schedule difficulties or financial incentives. Those were not likely the case in this decision, as A&M would be a significantly outmatched program from a talent standpoint.

As of now, the Bulldogs athletic program has not announced a replacement for the Dawgs' 2028 schedule. However, it is extremely likely that the Dawgs will face an opponent of equal or lesser difficult in response to the cancellation.

While another cancellation of a non-conference opponent can be extremely frustrating for fans. The reasons for this specific decision are likely a bit different from the influences that ultimately led to changes in the Bulldogs future matchups against opponents such as NC State or Florida State.

The Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, September 5th when they host Tennessee State for their season opener in Athens. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on the SEC Network. The Dawgs are currently undefeated in season openers under head coach Kirby Smart and have not lost to an unranked opponent in years.