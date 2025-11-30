Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds - Bulldogs Open as Slight Favorite
A look at the betting odds for the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama.
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially discovered their opponent for next week's conference title game as the Dawgs are scheduled to face the Alabama Crimson in the 2025 SEC Championship game. This matchup will be a rematch of a regular-season contest played in Athens earlier this season.
Alabama earned its spot in the conference title after defeating the Auburn Tigers by a final score of 27-20 in the Iron Bowl. The victory was the Crimson Tide's sixth consecutive over their in-state rivals and helped secure a 7-1 record in conference play during the 2025 regular season.
The Bulldogs suffered their only defeat of the regular season earlier this year when they faced off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Athens. The Dawgs' poor defensive performance in the first half, combined with a handful of mistakes, would doom their chances in the matchup
As the build-up for this exciting rematch continues, the Bulldogs will be looking to have different success against their conference opponents and earn their second consecutive conference title victory. A feat the team has not yet achieved under Kirby Smart.
Georgia Bulldogs Slight Betting Favorite Over Alabama in SECCG
Georgia has opened as a slight betting favorite over Alabama. The Dawgs have opened as a 1.5-point favorite, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the game has been set at 47.5 points.
Georgia punched its ticket to the conference title matchup on Friday night following Texas A&M's loss to Texas. The Aggies' loss provided Georgia with a tiebreaker win in conference play, which allowed the Dawgs to earn their bid to Atlanta.
This year's SEC Championship will be the fifth consecutive appearance made by the Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs boast a record of 2-2 in that stretch, with the results for this year's contest pending.
In last year's matchup, the Bulldogs earned an overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns to earn their second SEC title in three seasons. The game has since become known as the debut of Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton.
With a win in Saturday's contest, the Bulldogs will almost assuredly earn a first-round bye in this year's College Football Playoff. And though a loss likely won't eliminate the Dawgs from the tournament, it could cost the Dawgs the ability at a first-round bye, or even a home playoff game.
The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide will square off in the 2025 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 6th, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for approximately 4 p.m.