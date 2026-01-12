Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Chauncey Bowens Announces Return for 2026 Season

Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens has announced his intentions to return to Athens for the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs fanbase was able to take a deep sigh of relief earlier this week, as running back Chauncey Bowens publicly stated that he would be returning to Athens for the 2026 college football season.

Bowens took to social media to confirm his return in a post that stated, "Year 3. Let’s run it back," with the hashtag "Godawgs" attached to his caption.

Bowens was not eligible for the NFL Draft this season; however, rumors began to swirl that the Bulldogs running back was possibly flirting with entering the NCAA transfer portal. This obviously caused a great amount of fear amongst Georgia fans, as Bowens was one of the Bulldogs' best rushers during the 2025 season.

What Does Chauncey Bowens' Return to Georgia Mean For the Bulldogs?

Auburn Tigers linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Georgia Bulldogs 10-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowens was a massive component to Georgia's success during the 2025 season and turned in a handful of notable performances for the Dawgs, including a 100-yard outing against Alabama and a game-winning touchdown against the Florida Gators.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. However, losing a player as beloved and talented as Bowens would have been devastating to Georgia's rushing attack.

With Bowens set to return for 2026 and optimism growing around other players on the roster, the Bulldogs could be in an excellent position to reach the College Football Playoff once again in 2026.

As the Dawgs'’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB

Elo Modozie, Edge

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*