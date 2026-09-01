Georgia Bulldogs Running Back Nate Frazier Won't Wait to Flip the Switch the Season for UGA

ATHENS - Nate Frazier doesn’t want to wait around to flip the switch like he did a season ago. The UGA running back says he intends to be full blast when Georgia’s season starts this weekend Between the Hedges in Sanford Stadium.

“It's go time,” Frazier said Monday. “I don't want to waste any time with it.”

The No. 3 Bulldogs host Tennessee State in the season opener, and Frazier is expected to be one of the primary cogs in a run game machine that Georgia insiders expect to be the engine of the Dawgs’ offense.

Frazier surged at the end of the season - waiting until game nine to accumulate 58% of the total amount of yards he had in 2025. This year he doesn’t want to wait until November to make the same sort of impact.

“Towards the end of the season I just turned that switch on,” Frazier said. “One of the things for me is I want to start with that switch on now.”

UGA coach Kirby Smart said it is important to Frazer that the running back room, which includes Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips, Jr., has a certain aura about it.

“I think he takes personal ownership in the energy. Those three guys are all came in together, Chauncey, Dwight, him,” Smart said. “He takes a lot of pride in having positive energy to affect them. "

Frazier referenced the work legendary NBA shooter Stephen Curry did to get his production at a hall of fame level.

“Everybody just acts amazed when he goes out there and makes those crazy shots,” Frazier said. “But he worked on that. He did the extra things to make sure like when he goes and shoots the ball on game day it's just regular.”

Smart said Frazier might not be getting up thousands of shots in the gym, but he’s working on the gridiron.

“Stamina, carrying the ball further downfield, pass protection and pass receiving, becoming a weapon, a weapon catching the ball out of the backfield has been a big focus for him,” Smart said. “All in all he's worked really hard this camp.”

"I don't ever want become complacent,” Frazier said. “I want to reach my full capability. I was blessed with talent by God. But hard work outworks talent when talent doesn't work hard. So I don't ever want be the person that has the talent, and it just goes to waste.”