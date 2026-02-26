Georgia Cornerback Daylen Everette Reveals Which Bulldog is "Flying Under the Radar"

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette reveals which Dawg is flying under the radar heading into the 2026 season.

The 2026 NFL Combine is underway, as hundred of former collegiate athletes converge on Indianapolis, Indiana in hopes of increasing their stock ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. In this event, prospects are subjected to a litany of interviews, workouts, and media availabilities.

One of the latest players to meet with the media was Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette, who answered questions on a handful of topics. One of the most notable topics the cornerback discussed, however, was which Georgia player he felt was not getting enough recognition ahead of the 2026 season.

Everette revealed that outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson was a player who people need to pay attention to before the season starts, and believes that the player could have a massive impact on Georgia's success next year.

"I would say one of our outside backers Quintavius Johnson. That's a guy that y'all should definitely look out for," said Everette. "When I was there, I saw the type of player he was, how he worked every day in practice, so definitely look at out for him."

Johnson was a mainstay on Georgia's defense throughout the 2025 season, and finished the year with 34 total tackles, a pair of sacks, and was a massive contributor in the Bulldogs' 2025 SEC Championship victory.

Daylen Everette's Prolific Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Everette himself is a player who knows a thing or two about making a massive impact on a Georgia Bulldog defense, and was an integral piece to the team's secondary.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Everette was one of the team's best defenders in the passing game and seemed to find a way to play his best football in the biggest moments. The cornerback finished his collegiate career with nearly 150 tackles, five interceptions, and more than 15 pass deflections.

Everette's prestige and athletic prowess make him an excellent candidate to be one of the first cornerbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft. Should he turn in a strong performance during this week's workout, Everette could become Georgia's first cornerback taken in the first round since the 2021 draft.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st.