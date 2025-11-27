Georgia Bulldogs Thanksgiving Trivia: Fun Holiday Facts and Challenges for Fans
As Dawg fans all over the country feast for the holiday, here are some fun trivia questions about the Georgia Bulldogs.
The most thankful holiday of the year has arrived as family and friends all over the country come together to celebrate Thanksgiving. This year, the Georgia Bulldogs have multiple reasons to be thankful as the Dawgs are currently in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, and could even earn a trip to the SEC Championship.
As Georgia Bulldog fans gather round for their massive feast, here are a few Georgia Football trivia questions that will test the knowledge of even the most passionate Dawg fans and entertain throughout the holiday. Answers for each question can be found at the bottom of the page.
Trivia Questions:
Q1: Who scored the first Georgia Bulldogs touchdown of the 2025 season?
Q2: Who is the Last Georgia Bulldogs defender to total 100 tackles in a season?
Q3: Who currently leads the Georgia Bulldogs in receiving yards?
Q4: When was the last time the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the city of Atlanta?
Q5: Before Gunner Stockton, who was the last Georgia quarterback to start for the Bulldogs and wear the No. 14?
Q6: How many consecutive 10-win seasons have the Georgia Bulldogs had under head coach Kirby Smart?
Q7: How many consecutive SEC Championship matchups have the Georgia Bulldogs reached?
Q8: Who currently leads the Georgia Bulldogs in rushing yards this season?
Q9: If the Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday, how many consecutive wins will the Bulldogs have over their rivals?
Q10: When was the last time the Georgia Bulldogs wore black jerseys in a regular-season game?
Trivia Answers:
A1: Dwight Phillips Jr. (Rushing TD against Marshall in week one)
A2: Roquan Smith (137 tackles during 2017 season)
A3: Zachariah Branch (Currently has 638 receiving yards)
A4: 1999 (Georgia Tech 41 - Georgia 48)
A5: Hutson Mason (Started for the Bulldogs 2014 season, as well as the Dawgs 2013 matchup against Georgia Tech)
A6: Five (Won 10 games each season from 2021 to present day)
A7: Four (Appeared in four SEC Championship matchups from 2021 to the present day)
A8: Nate Frazier (Currently has 701 rushing yards)
A9: Eight (Would be the longest Georgia win streak in series history)
A10: 2020 (Wore their iconic blackout uniforms against the Mississippi State Bulldogs)