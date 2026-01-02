How Should Georgia Fans Feel About the Bulldogs’ 2025 College Football Season?

With the Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season officially concluded, how should Dawg fans feel about the team?

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season came to a heartbreaking end earlier this week as the Dawgs were eliminated from the College Football Playoff following a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The loss was the second consecutive year that the Dawgs saw their seasons end in New Orleans, with each instance being equally as disappointing for Georgia fans and has caused a great deal of disappointment in Athens.

But while disappointment is the main emotion for Georgia fans at the current moment, how should the Bulldogs feel about their 2025 season altogether?

Georgia’s 2025 season was arguably one of the most exciting regular seasons in the history of Kirby Smart’s tenure with the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs had six one score finishes throughout the year, and overcame a handful of fourth quarter deficits for instant classic victories.

Along with exciting finishes, the Dawgs were able to extended lengthy winning streaks against a litany of rivals including the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tennessee Volunteers, and Florida Gators.

Notable Accomplishments From Georgia’s 2025 Season

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) and Georgia Bulldogs running back Cash Jones (32) lift the SEC Championship trophy after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest achievement of the 2025 season was the Dawgs’ dominating victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship. The victory not only secured back-to-back conference championships for the Dawgs, but also avenged the Bulldogs’ loss to Alabama earlier in the regular season.

Along with a handful of massive wins this season, the Bulldogs also found a star in starting quarterback Gunner Stockton, who turned in a handful of legendary moments and plays on Georgia’s behalf all throughout the season.

While Stockton’s return for the 2026 season is not set in stone at the current moment, many believe that the Bulldogs’ quarterback will return for another year to lead Georgia’s offense for one more season.

There is no doubt that Georgia fans, Kirby Smart, and the entire Bulldogs roster would love to still be in the thick of a national title race. And it would not be inaccurate to say that Georgia’s 2025 Eaton ended in disappointing fashion. However, it would be wildly inaccurate to categorize Georgia’s 2025 season as a failure.

The Bulldogs will continue to work diligently throughout the offseason as they prepare for the 2026 season. The Dawgs will be looking to win their first College Football Playoff matchup since the 2022 season.