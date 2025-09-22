ABC Announces Broadcast Crew For Georgia Bulldogs Matchup With Alabama Crimson Tide
The broadcast crew for the Georgia Bulldogs' week five matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide has been announced.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are gearing up for their highly-anticipated week five matchup, that could have massive implications for this year's College Football Playoff. As this contest between two titans in the sports grows closer, the broadcast crew for the game has been announced.
ABC has unveiled that Kirk Herbstreit (color), Chris Fowler (play-by-play), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will provide the coverage for this week's matchup. This will be the second Georgia game in a row worked by this crew, as Fowler and Herbstreit also called Georgia's victory over Tennessee in week three.
Georgia has had its fair share of woes against Alabama in the past and has won just one of the last ten meetings against the Crimson Tide. This year's matchup adds an interesting wrinkle, however, as it will be the first Georgia-Alabama game to be played in Athens during the Kirby Smart era.
The Bulldogs are currently on a home win streak that spans over nearly six seasons and is more than 30 games long. Extending this historic streak and defeating the Crimson Tide will be a must for Georgia fans this Saturday.
Georgia and Alabama will kick off their week five matchup on Saturday, September 27th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage for the event will be aired on ABC. As of now, Georgia is currently a slight favorite to win this matchup.
