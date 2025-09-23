Georgia Bulldogs' Matchup With Alabama Crimson Tide Will Begin a Historic Streak
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide's 2025 regular-season matchup will begin a historic streak for these two programs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are two of college football's biggest brands and have delivered some heart-racing matchups in the past decade. The two football titans have faced off in top-5 regular season bouts, conference championships, and even national championships, cementing Georgia vs Alabama as one of the premier matchups in college football.
But despite sharing some massive stages over the past decade or so, this year's regular-season bout between the two will be historic in its own right, as it will be the first time these two schools have met for three consecutive seasons in a row in more than 50 years. The last time Georgia and Alabama played three or more seasons in a row was when the two programs faced each other annually from 1944 to 1965.
Alabama has gotten the best of Georgia in the all-time series. The Tide currently has a commanding 44-26-4 lead over the Dawgs and will be looking to extend their win streak to three straight games over the Bulldogs with a win in Athens.
Saturday's contest will be unique, however, as it will be the first time a Kirby Smart-led team plays Alabama in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs are currently on a home win streak that spans over 30 games and more than five full seasons.
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick off their highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, September 27th, at 7:30 p.m. Coverage for this game will be made available on ABC.
