Georgia Bulldogs Starting OL Drew Bobo Expected to Miss SEC Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be out one of their starting offensive lineman ahead of their SEC Championship matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After a long and grueling regular season schedule, the Georgia Bulldogs have found themselves with an opportunity to earn the title "Kings of the SEC," as the Dawgs are once again set to compete for an SEC Championship.

This year's title game will be against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team the Bulldogs have a frustrating history with. The Crimson Tide defeated Georgia earlier in the regular season, snapping a more-than 30-game win streak for the Bulldogs inside Sanford Stadium.

Now, the Dawgs will have an opportunity for revenge as the two teams converge on Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship game. As the conference title matchup approaches, both teams will have a handful of questions to answer before kickoff.

One of the biggest questions for the Bulldogs revolves around the injury status of starting center Drew Bobo, who suffered an injury during Georgia's victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in week 14.

Bobo exited the game sometime during the first half and was seen on the sideline in a boot, wearing street clothes during the second half of the contest. The center did not return to the game, and offensive lineman Malachi Toliver completed the matchup at the center position for the Dawgs.

Unfortunately for the Dawgs, Bobo has been listed as OUT in the latest injury report by the SEC. This means that the Bulldogs will have to rely on reserve players for Saturday's contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Drew Bobo's Impact on the Georgia Bulldogs' Offense

Apr 12, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) blocks during the Georgia Spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bobo has been a mainstay on the Bulldogs' offensive line throughout the 2025 season and has been arguably the Dawgs' most consistent contributor. The center's absence could have a major impact on Georgia's offense as it gears up for a College Football Playoff run.

Bulldogs' offensive lineman Malachi Toliver appears to be in line for the job following the news of Bobo's injury. Toliver started for Bobo, who was dealing with a hand injury against Charlotte in week 13 and came in as the team's center against Georgia Tech when Bobo exited the game with his current injury.

While Toliver appears to be the next man up, the Bulldogs have yet to officially confirm whether or not he will start on Saturday.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will face off in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2025 SEC Championship game on Saturday, December 6th. Kickoff for this contest is currently scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.