Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Tickets Prices on the Rise Ahead of Matchup
As the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide's week five matchup approaches, ticket prices are on the rise.
One of the biggest showdowns of the 2025 college football season is set for Saturday, September 27th, when the #5 Georgia Bulldogs host the #17 Alabama Crimson Tide in Athens at 7:30 p.m. This game carries massive importance, not only for SEC standings and College Football Playoff implications, but also because of the history between these two programs.
Georgia Football has not had much success against Alabama in years past, with the Crimson Tide often standing in the way of the Bulldogs on the national stage. For many Dawgs fans, this matchup represents another chance to flip the script.
Another historic element is also at play; this will be Kirby Smart’s first time facing Alabama in Athens as the head coach of the Bulldogs. Since taking over the program in 2016, Smart has squared off with his former mentor, Nick Saban, and now Kalen Deboer on neutral sites and in Tuscaloosa, but never inside Sanford Stadium. That fact alone adds to the intensity and anticipation of this primetime clash under the lights.
Ticket prices reflect the high anticipation for this matchup. The highest ticket currently listed on Ticketmaster.com is an eye-popping $1,885.00 for a single seat in Section 331, Row 23. On the other end, the cheapest available seat can be found for $516.20 in Section 314, Row 20. Whether fans are willing to pay top dollar or find the most affordable option, demand is through the roof for what could be one of the defining games of the season.
When Georgia and Alabama meet in Athens on Saturday night, it will be more than just another SEC game. It’s a battle of pride, history, and playoff aspirations, and it’s set to unfold on one of the biggest stages in college football. A primetime kickoff at 7:30 p.m. inside Sanford Stadium will give fans across the country a chance to witness what could be a season-shaping moment for both programs.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily