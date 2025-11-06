Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Injury Report - Official Update From the SEC
The SEC has released an official injury report ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' week 11 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their final road game of the 2025 season, as they gear up for a trip to Starkville to take on Mississippi State. This will be the 28th all-time meeting between these two programs, in a series that has been dominated by Georgia.
Georgia and Mississippi State have met in the field less than 10 times over the past 20 years; however, the Dawgs are on a five-game win streak, including a meeting during the 2024 season.
Last year's contest between these two programs saw Georgia outpaced Mississippi State in an offensive shootout, as the Dawgs earned a 41-31 victory in Athens. This year, the matchup will be in Starkville, Mississippi, for the first time since 2022.
Georgia has won 14 of its previous 15 contests against Mississippi State and will be looking to continue its win streak against a program that, on paper, is outmatched. According to multiple sources, the (Georgia) Bulldogs are currently 8.5-point favorites to defeat their conference opponents.
Dramatic Finisheds for Both Programs in Week 10
Both Georgia and Mississippi State are heading into this week's matchup fresh off dramatic conference victories. Georgia overcame a fourth-quarter deficit against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. Mississippi State erased a second-half deficit against Arkansas on its way to its first SEC victory in years.
During Georgia's dramatic victory over Florida, a handful of Bulldogs sustained injuries throughout the matchup. Cornerback Demello Jones left the game with an apparent shoulder injury, defensive lineman Jordan Hall suffered a lower leg injury, and linebacker Chris Cole sustained an undisclosed injury.
As another challenging matchup in the SEC draws near, the Bulldogs will hope to remain as healthy as possible as they look to successfully close out their regular season and earn a second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff.
As the kickoff for this matchup approaches, the SEC has released a full, comprehensive injury report for both the Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs. These reports are expected to be updated daily in the lead-up to gameday.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Official Injury Report
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated as injury reports are officially made available by the SEC. Reports are expected to be released at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET.
Georgia:
Out:
- WR #8 Colbie Young
- TE #9 Ethan Barbour
- WR #11 Talyn Taylor
- DB #31 Kyron Jones
- DL #44 Jordan Hall
Questionable:
- DB #15 Demello Jones
Mississippi State:
Out:
- CB #20 Jett Jefferson
- DL #43 Will Whitson
- OL #53 Brennan Smith
- OL #54 Blake Steen
Doubtful:
- OL #76 Albert Reese IV
Probable:
- S #13 Jahron Manning