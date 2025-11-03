ESPN Announces Broadcast Crew for Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
ESPN has officially announced the broadcast crew that will be calling the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs nfinal road game of the 2025 season has arrived as the Dawgs gear up for a trip to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This will be Georgia's first trip to Starkville since the 2022 season.'
Georgia and Mississippi State faced off last year in Athens with the Bulldogs (of Georgia) outlasting a second-half push from Mississippi State to win 41-31. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs will be looking to have similar success against their SEC counterparts this season.
Both teams are heading into this matchup with different aspirations. For Georgia, the Dawgs are looking to continue their winning ways in hopes of earning a trip to the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.
For Mississippi State, a win would provide the team with bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2022 season. It would also mark the second conference win for the Bulldogs, a feat they have not accomplished since 2022 as well.
Although Georgia and Mississippi State appear to be in two completely separate tiers of the SEC, Saturday's contest is not expected to be a blowout. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia is currently just a 7.5-point favorite over Mississippi State.
Who Will be Calling Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs?
As this week 11 matchup draws closer, details surrounding the contest have been made available. The latest developments for the game have revealed which broadcast team will be in the booth to call the game.
According to reports, the ESPN broadcast crew that is expected to call Saturday's game will consist of Dave Pasch, who will handle play-by-play responsibilities, and Dusty Dvoracek, who will be responsible for color commentary. Taylor McGregor will be on the field to handle sideline reporting duties.
Dvoracek and Pasch do not usually call Georgia games; however, the crew has experience with numerous SEC matchups. The change-up in the broadcasting team could provide a unique flare to the two Bulldogs' SEC matchup.
As the kickoff for the game continues to approach, details regarding both teams' injury reports, coaching press conferences, and all other developments will be made available.
Georgia and Mississippi State will kick off their week 11 matchup in Starkville on Saturday, November 8th, at approximately 12 p.m. Broadcast coverage for this game is expected to be made available on ESPN.